Man in court for Lusikisiki massacre was out on parole for another murder
A man paroled before completing his sentence for murder appeared in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Wednesday facing 18 new murder charges...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.