Mthatha to clamp down on alcohol abuse
Some outlets will have to close as early as 9pm, public drinking and unruly behaviour also targeted
Clubs, taverns and hotels selling alcohol in Mthatha will be forced to close as early as 9pm in a bid to restore law and order on the streets and curb unruliness due to public drinking...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.