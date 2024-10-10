NPA decides not to prosecute Phala Phala complaint against Ramaphosa

Limpopo director of public prosecutions Ivy Thenga has taken a decision not to prosecute anyone in relation to the Phala Phala case.

The National Prosecuting Authority said on Thursday Thenga’s decision followed a comprehensive investigation by the Hawks after a complaint was laid by former intelligence head Arthur Fraser regarding the theft of at least $580,000 (R10.7m) of undeclared foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa's private game farm in 2020.

Fraser asked police to investigate the conduct of the president and that of former presidential protection head Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode, alleging that the incident amounted to money laundering and corruption.

The NPA said investigations also covered any possible contravention of the lncome Tax Act and exchange control regulations after the break-in and theft.

