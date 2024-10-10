WATCH | Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma's homecoming ceremony

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina was welcomed in a warm homecoming ceremony in her hometown Enugu State in Nigeria this week.

The beauty queen was greeted by a crowd of enthusiastic supporters who danced to Nigerian music, waving balloons and holding a placard reading, “Welcome home, our queen”.

Wearing her Miss Universe sash and crown, Adetshina beamed with joy as she was showered with gifts and hugs. She willingly posed for photos with fans, her bright smile radiating warmth.

She shared a heartfelt moment with her grandfather, who prayed for her success as she is set to compete in the upcoming Miss Universe contest in Mexico, where she will represent Nigeria, in November.

Born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, Adetshina embraced her diverse identity. She previously said she last visited Nigeria at age three for a few months before returning to SA.

Chidimma joined Miss Universe Nigeria after withdrawing from the Miss SA competition amid controversy over her citizenship being investigated by home affairs.

After winning the Miss Universe Nigeria title, she said she had always felt a deep connection with her Nigerian roots and wanted to return to Nigeria.

She said she planned to use her title and story to raise awareness about diversity.

“I'm really excited to learn the language. I am Igbo, but I don't know the Igbo language. I want to learn, and I'm not saying this now because I’m Miss Universe Nigeria; I've always wanted to, especially in South Africa where I stayed in Cape Town, which has a Nigerian population. So, I really felt I was still in touch with my Nigerian heritage. But now I'm actually more in touch with it,” she said.

Recent outreach efforts have seen Adetshina celebrate Nigeria's Independence Day in traditional attire and visit an IDP camp in Abuja, interacting with community members and providing food.

“As Miss Universe Nigeria, I embody a nation rich in cultural diversity, deep-rooted historical heritage, and unwavering resilience.

Independence Day is not just a day to celebrate our freedom; it’s a day to showcase our unity, love, harmony, and strength as a nation. Let’s take a moment to appreciate the beauty of our nation and the freedom we enjoy. May we continue to uphold the principles of unity and diversity that make our nation so great. You must be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Investigation into her citizenship in South Africa continues.

