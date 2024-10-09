WATCH | Viral horse-riding moment sees 13-year-old boy invited to Lesotho Royal Cup

While 13-year-old Petlane prepares for the significant event, Makutle has been rallying support to cover logistics.
On September 29 while on his way to Maseru in Lesotho, Sello Makutle spotted Tumisang Petlane riding a horse with style and ease.
Makutle recorded the moment and the video quickly went viral on social media, amassing 1.8-million views and stealing the hearts of countless viewers.
“It was a magical moment seeing a young boy riding a horse so effortlessly and with so much skill, especially considering I can’t ride at all. I knew I needed to capture that moment,” Makutle said.
The overwhelming response to the video sparked a wave of support and Petlane has been invited to showcase his talents at the Royal Cup, an event organised to honour the country's King Letsie III, on October 12 in Mohale’s Hoek.
The event is a celebration of the king’s 61st birthday and marks the 200-year anniversary of the Basotho nation.
“When I posted the video of Tumisang, I knew nothing about the Royal Cup. People started mentioning it in the comments, and that’s when I reached out to the organisers. They guaranteed helping him if we can get him to the event. Tumisang will not participate in the competition itself but will showcase his riding skills at the main event in the presence of the king and other honorary member,” Makutle said.
While 13-year-old Petlane prepares for the significant event, Makutle has been rallying support to cover logistics.
“To raise funds we pleaded on all platforms for anyone to come forward with any help that can get Tumisang to the Royal Cup in terms of logistics. The response was positive as we have secured transport for him and his horse,” he said.
However, the journey has not been without challenges. “The major challenge we faced was securing transportation for his horse,” Makutle said.
“I’m overwhelmed. To have been able to help Tumisang thus far is truly a blessing.”
Makutle said while he hasn’t spoken directly to Petlane, he has been in constant contact with the boy’s father, and the family is very excited.
“I want to believe people saw what I saw in Tumisang the moment I shot that video: skill and passion in a young boy. We are living in a time where boys his age are invested in bad things, so to be able to uplift a talent is maybe what made people resonate with him.
“I hope Tumisang gets the recognition he deserves at the Royal Cup. Hopefully we can get him a mentor who can help him nurture his talent.
“I have always been big on supporting local talent, and this experience has made my love of everything local even bigger. I commit myself to helping community members in need as much as I can, God willing.”
As the Royal Cup approaches, the community eagerly anticipates seeing Petlane shine, with tweets cheering him on:
