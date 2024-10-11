News Editors Choice

Cop accused of insurance claim murders will stay in custody until bail bid next week

11 October 2024
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Sgt Rachel Shokane-Kutumela, allegedly linked to six insurance-related murders, was arrested at Senwabarwana police station while on duty.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

The case against a Limpopo police sergeant accused of involvement in the murders of six people for insurance payouts was postponed by a week, pending profiling ahead of bail proceedings.

Rachel Shokane-Kutumela, 43, appeared briefly at the Polokwane magistrate's court on Friday facing six counts of premeditated murder, multiple counts of fraud and defeating the ends of justice. 

Shokane-Kutumela, attached to Senwabarwana police station, was arrested on Thursday. 

She allegedly pocketed R10m from insurance claims after fraudulently obtaining funeral, accidental and life policy cover from banks and insurance companies. 

Prosecutor Kgaogelo Lekoloane said the state would oppose her release on bail due to the severity of the charges.

The case will resume on October 18.  

