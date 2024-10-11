Eight people have been killed in a crash between a vehicle carrying schoolchildren and a truck on the N2 near Mandeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said IPSS Search and Rescue personnel were looking for schoolchildren, suspected to be missing, after the head-on collision.
“We have confirmed eight deceased and one critically injured. This is an active scene, with the N2 closed in both directions between bridges 18 and 19 on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast,” she said.
The provincial transport department said teams from the Road Traffic Inspectorate together with emergency rescue teams are at the scene.
"Our officers have reported the driver of a 7-seater light motor vehicle lost control of his car. The car went into the other lane and collided with a truck, causing it to veer off the road and overturn.
"Our hearts are with the families and relatives of eight victims of the road accident."
TimesLIVE
Eight dead in crash between car carrying schoolchildren and truck on KZN north coast
TimesLIVE
