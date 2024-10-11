A 31-year-old extortion suspect was killed in a shoot-out with police in Ngqamakhwe on Thursday.
The incident followed a crime intelligence-driven operation involving the police's elite National Intervention Unit (NIU), which tracked suspects linked to robberies and extortion.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the suspects were driving a Quantum, allegedly planning to collect money from Ngqamakhwe businesses.
Police spotted the vehicle in the CBD and attempted to stop it, but the suspects opened fire, sparking a shootout.
"One suspect was killed, while others fled with the Quantum and remain at large," Mawisa said.
"Police recovered a revolver."
Extortion suspect killed in shoot-out with police
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene issued a stern warning to perpetrators, insisting that police were committed to eradicating crime and ensuring a crime-free community.
"We will no longer tolerate those who terrorise South African citizens," she said.
"We will apprehend and bring to justice all individuals involved in criminal activities."
Community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha warned brazen criminals to refrain from attacking police, praising officers for defending themselves.
He urged communities to report extortion and protection fee criminality via the newly launched hotline 082-387-1561.
DispatchLIVE
