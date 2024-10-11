Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has placed head of department on leave amid allegations of rape and sexual abuse against the official.
The accusations have circulated widely on social media platforms.
Earlier this week, media reports claimed the official was accused of raping and sexually harassing a former colleague.
He also reportedly bullied her and made the workplace intolerable.
Amid the saga, the Mabuyane-led provincial government faced criticism for failing to take disciplinary action immediately.
“Noting the seriousness of the allegations levelled against the HoD and the position he holds in government, I have considered the options available to me in line with the applicable public service prescripts,” Mabuyane said on Friday.
“I am convinced that placing him on leave will best serve the provincial government.”
Mabuyane said he had appointed a panel to investigate issues affecting the department led by the official.
The panel includes respected community activist Petros Majola, veteran politician Pamela Tshwete and former Hawks provincial head Yvonne Badi.
“I am calling on all those who have experienced sexual abuse or harassment in the workplace to use the panel that has been appointed,” Mabuyane said.
“I also call on anyone who has experienced this kind of abuse to report the matter to the police for investigation, ensuring perpetrators face justice.”
The official could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.
DispatchLIVE
Mabuyane puts top provincial government official on leave over sexual abuse claims
Image: ALAN EASON
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has placed head of department on leave amid allegations of rape and sexual abuse against the official.
The accusations have circulated widely on social media platforms.
Earlier this week, media reports claimed the official was accused of raping and sexually harassing a former colleague.
He also reportedly bullied her and made the workplace intolerable.
Amid the saga, the Mabuyane-led provincial government faced criticism for failing to take disciplinary action immediately.
“Noting the seriousness of the allegations levelled against the HoD and the position he holds in government, I have considered the options available to me in line with the applicable public service prescripts,” Mabuyane said on Friday.
“I am convinced that placing him on leave will best serve the provincial government.”
Mabuyane said he had appointed a panel to investigate issues affecting the department led by the official.
The panel includes respected community activist Petros Majola, veteran politician Pamela Tshwete and former Hawks provincial head Yvonne Badi.
“I am calling on all those who have experienced sexual abuse or harassment in the workplace to use the panel that has been appointed,” Mabuyane said.
“I also call on anyone who has experienced this kind of abuse to report the matter to the police for investigation, ensuring perpetrators face justice.”
The official could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos