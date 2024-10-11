A 23-year-old police constable killed himself inside the Sophiatown police station in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Rivar Swartz allegedly shot himself with a service firearm and left a letter saying he committed suicide after experiencing “bullying” from his superiors.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said an inquest docket has been opened into the officer's death.
“The 23-year-old police officer was rushed to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead on arrival. I cannot confirm or deny whether there was a note left by the deceased, but that will form part of the investigation,” he said.
TimesLIVE understands that Swartz named officers he accused of bullying him in the letter.
TimesLIVE
Policeman kills himself inside police station, blames ‘bullying by bosses’
Image: Supplied
