Teen arrested as cops make breakthrough in double murder probe

By TIMESLIVE - 11 October 2024
Two people were killed and a third wounded when gunmen opened fire outside a house in Athlone. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/schnoeppl

Police have arrested a 17-year-old male in a breakthrough while investigating a double murder and attempted murder in Cape Town. 

Provincial police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said according to reports, three armed men fired several gunshots a week ago at residents in front of a house in Nerina Close, Athlone. 

Two males were killed and a third admitted to hospital with a gunshot wound. 

“The investigation team went the proverbial extra mile, pursuing all the available information to effect an arrest. Their persistence was rewarded when they arrested a 17-year-old male on Wednesday,” said Swartbooi. 

The teen is expected to appear in the Athlone magistrate’s court on Friday on two counts of murder and one of attempted murder. 

News
