A taxi driver was arrested on Thursday morning after he was caught ferrying 42 pupils from different schools around East London.
According to a statement by BCM, the alleged repeated offender was arrested on the spot whilst delivering and a case was opened.
The metro alleges that the overloaded taxi was impounded, tested and also found to have faulty breaks.
"The Metro is advising parents, who are opting to have their kids commuting via public transport instead of private contracts, to be hands on," said the statement.
Cellphone footage shows the traffic officers counted 37 kids from the taxi while seven ran away during the processing.
WATCH | Taxi ferrying 42 pupils impounded, driver arrested
Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya commended the officers for being vigilant saying their actions saved lives.
“One can only imagine what happens to children that are packed like sardines during an accident. It is extremely risky and reckless to overload like that.”
“We suspect that parents are not aware that their kids are being crammed in such a manner because no parent would allow their child’s safety to be compromised that way. But such ignorance is not an excuse, parents must take responsibility.”
Ngwenya urged parents and teachers to be on high alert and report incidents of excessive overloading.
The Metro has vowed to intensify roadblocks and patrols towards car fitness and reckless driving.
