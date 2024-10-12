Seven people died while nine sustained serious injuries when a truck and Toyota Quantum collided on the N2 between Mthatha and Mtentu on Saturday morning.
It is alleged that the Toyota Quantum was traveling to Libode from East London and the truck was traveling towards East London direction when accident happened.
According to a statement from the transport department, it was very Misty when the two vehicles collided.
Seven people died on the scene.
The nine injured passengers were rushed to the Mthatha General Hospital.
Provincial community safety spokesperson Makhaya Komisa said the driver of the truck fled the scene.
“Police and law enforcement officials are hot on the heels of the driver,” he said.
Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and wished the injured passengers speedy recovery .
DispatchLIVE
Truck driver flees crash scene, leaves 7 fatally injured
