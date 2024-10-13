“IsiXhosa is my pride and it’s where I will remain. I am not shy about my heritage, it has been the foundation of my growth.
Maswana’s music and isiXhosa heritage celebrated at gala event
Image: Lonwabo Yonela Ngcwayi
Acclaimed Eastern Cape multi-award-winning jazz singer Dumza Maswana treated his fans to an intimate music and gala dinner session on Saturday evening when he hosted his Umngqungqo orchestral experience at the Legends Showcase Venue in East London.
Joining him was award-winning broadcaster and linguist Noxolo Grootboom, who unpacked the significance of heritage and language.
Themed, “Embrace your heritage”, scores of jazz enthusiasts donned their finest attire to celebrate music and their identity.
Maswana took his fans on a journey through the songs from his old albums, all the way to the new ones he is working on.
He credited his love for isingqi (music) to his grandmother, reflecting on how he used to sing with her in one of the Ngqushwa villages, kwa Tuku.
“Growing up in rural areas, I never imagined that the kind of music I sing would be embraced.
“Many of us love other genres so much that we forsake our roots, but the day I returned to my grandmother’s house and sang, I felt truly alive.”
Maswana said support from fans was crucial to his success.
“There’s absolutely nothing we can do without you. So many people made this day possible, friends, mothers, advisers, and loyal fans who never miss my shows.
“I recognise those faces. Some have travelled from different parts of the country just for this,” Maswana said.
Grootboom emphasised the importance of being proud of one’s heritage.
The award-winning TV broadcaster addressed people in her home language, and said isiXhosa forged the woman she currently was, something she was truly proud about.
Image: Lonwabo Yonela Ngcwayi
“IsiXhosa is my pride and it’s where I will remain. I am not shy about my heritage, it has been the foundation of my growth.
“This is the pot in which I was nurtured, gaining the skills to teach and share the language I learnt from my mother.
“This same tool has helped me stand strong against life’s difficulties. I am who I am because of it,” Grootboom said.
She expressed her honour at receiving an invitation from Maswana.
“I felt important. Who gets an invite from Dumza? This is a reflection of isiXhosa.
“For me, my heritage is a source of life that speaks to my soul. It’s a beautiful beacon of hope.”
She said heroes who had walked down the road and played a part in preserving the heritage needed to be celebrated.
“I take my hat off to our heroes who didn’t give up on the isiXhosa language and to those who have taken on the responsibility of uplifting it with so much pride.
“Our indigenous languages are the soul of our heartbeats, allowing us to celebrate our customs and traditions.
“Not speaking and respecting these languages risks severing our connection between current and future generations.
“Language connects us to the soil, grounding us in our roots. Valuing our indigenous languages helps us uphold the dignity of our traditions,” she said.
Grootboom said if people lost their identity, the next generation stood a chance to not know who they really were.
“When we lose our connection with language and customs, we risk losing our sense of identity.
“If you are not proud of your language, you can’t be proud of your heritage.
“Embracing your heritage brings you closer to understanding what it truly means.
“When your language is threatened, you must stand up and fight to protect it.”
In closing, Grootboom encouraged Maswana to carry on promoting the isiXhosa language through his art.
“I’m not speaking as Noxolo Grootboom but as a grandmother, on behalf of the grandmother who raised you and planted this beautiful seed.
“I am encouraging you to continue with the good work. On behalf of those who have passed on and those who are still alive, we say thank you,” Grootboom said.
