Three suspects in crimes in Ngqamakhwe and Ngqeleni, including extortion and the murder of a police officer, have been shot dead in separate gun battles with police since Wednesday last week.
Police shot dead a man believed to be a robber and extortionist in Ngqeleni on Friday during a shootout, while his alleged accomplice managed to escape.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said on Sunday that police were hot on the heels of a robbery and extortion suspect.
“It is alleged that on Friday at about 11.20pm, members from the public order policing unit acted on information about two robbery and extortion suspects who were allegedly causing mayhem in the Canzibe area in Ngqeleni.
“The suspects were located outside one of the local taverns.
“It is further alleged that when the suspects spotted the police, they started shooting at them. Police returned fire.
“A 35-year-old suspect was fatally wounded, while the second one managed to flee.
“A 9mm Norinco pistol with ammunition was recovered,” Nkohli said.
An inquest docket as well as an attempted murder docket was opened for investigation.
Three suspects killed in gun battles with police
Image: LULAMILE FENI
This comes shortly after a 35-year-old suspect in the murder of a policeman, Warrant Officer Khangelani Nomatiti, was shot dead at Mqwangqweni village in Ngqeleni on Wednesday, and a 31-year-old extortion suspect was shot dead in Ngqamakhwe on Thursday.
Community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene commended the police for their determination to combat crime in the Eastern Cape.
“Police must not hesitate to defend themselves when brazen criminals draw guns and attack them. As the provincial government, we continue to call on criminals to repent and be law-abiding citizens or face the full might of the law,” Nqatha said.
Mene has sent out a clear warning that “extortion and criminal activities that target hardworking businesses will not be tolerated”.
“Those involved in such crimes must know that we will take firm action to bring them to justice.
“I urge the public to co-operate with police by using the extortion hotline number 082-387-1561 to report incidents of such a nature.
“Our goal is to eradicate this menace as we are committed to the safety and security of every business and resident,” Mene said.
Mene was speaking at the funeral of Nomatiti at the weekend.
