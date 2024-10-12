'We have failed Solly Moholo as a nation — I think it's a bloody shame': JJ Tabane

Commentator and TV presenter JJ Tabane says the nation failed the late gospel singer Solly Moholo.
“We have failed Solly Moholo as a nation. I think it's a bloody shame,” he said.
Tabane was speaking on Saturday at the provincial funeral service for Moholo at the Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria. The gospel icon, whose real name was Solomon Molokoane, died on October 2 in hospital after a short illness at the age of 65.
Mourners at the funeral included Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, deputy minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Dickson Masemola and poet Mzwakhe Mbuli,
Lesufi said he was saddened by Moholo's death, saying he had performed at ANC rallies “with or without a booking fee”.
“Solly Moholo was committed to serving God and he was great on stage. Please God accept him. He was the leader in society, he was a loving person, his music brought joy in people's hearts”, said Lesufi.
Moholo's son-in-law Lesego Nkitseng explained to mourners why the family had to ask the public for donations,
He said the family had had Moholo transferred from a hospital in Botswana to a private one in Rustenburg where he was placed in ICU after undergoing a brain operation.
“Unfortunately the first operation was not successful. That's why we pleaded for funds from the public,” he said.
Moholo was then transferred to a public hospital where a second operation was performed.
Nkitseng said Moholo was moved from ICU to a normal ward, but the state of the ward was not good.
“There was no cleaner in that ward and Papa (Solly Moholo) picked up a bacteria infection. The doctors said he might have got the infection in the hospital and needed to be put in isolation. We saw Papa's health deteriorating ... and we told him he must fight and he said he's fighting. We weren't happy when we asked for donations,” Nkitseng said, adding Moholo succumbed after a seven-week battle.
He said the family had tried to raise R700,000 in donations but had only received R100,000.
'We have failed Solly Moholo as a nation — I think it's a bloody shame': JJ Tabane
Entertainment reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Commentator and TV presenter JJ Tabane says the nation failed the late gospel singer Solly Moholo.
“We have failed Solly Moholo as a nation. I think it's a bloody shame,” he said.
Tabane was speaking on Saturday at the provincial funeral service for Moholo at the Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria. The gospel icon, whose real name was Solomon Molokoane, died on October 2 in hospital after a short illness at the age of 65.
Mourners at the funeral included Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, deputy minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Dickson Masemola and poet Mzwakhe Mbuli,
Lesufi said he was saddened by Moholo's death, saying he had performed at ANC rallies “with or without a booking fee”.
“Solly Moholo was committed to serving God and he was great on stage. Please God accept him. He was the leader in society, he was a loving person, his music brought joy in people's hearts”, said Lesufi.
Moholo's son-in-law Lesego Nkitseng explained to mourners why the family had to ask the public for donations,
He said the family had had Moholo transferred from a hospital in Botswana to a private one in Rustenburg where he was placed in ICU after undergoing a brain operation.
“Unfortunately the first operation was not successful. That's why we pleaded for funds from the public,” he said.
Moholo was then transferred to a public hospital where a second operation was performed.
Nkitseng said Moholo was moved from ICU to a normal ward, but the state of the ward was not good.
“There was no cleaner in that ward and Papa (Solly Moholo) picked up a bacteria infection. The doctors said he might have got the infection in the hospital and needed to be put in isolation. We saw Papa's health deteriorating ... and we told him he must fight and he said he's fighting. We weren't happy when we asked for donations,” Nkitseng said, adding Moholo succumbed after a seven-week battle.
He said the family had tried to raise R700,000 in donations but had only received R100,000.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Poet Mbuli told mourners Moholo's music and lyrics spoke out against apartheid.
“Solly when he gets there (heaven), he'll meet up with Lucky Dube and Miriam Makeba and he'll tell them that the land isn't back to its rightful owners. Tribalism is still on at the radio station, radio stations that cater for Zulu and Xhosa didn't play Solly Moholo, and gospel music is being played on Sundays, but all this junk from other countries are on high rotation on airwaves. Today Solly Moholo's music is being played on every radio station. The government failed to help Solly while he was in hospital ...” Mbuli said.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Tabane said: “This society has failed Solly Moholo. It's as simple as that. A couple of weeks ago, [broadcaster] Tom London was in Helen Joseph [hospital]. Within two days he was moved to a private hospital, and I wouldn't tell you who gave him the money but he raised R300,000. As black people have we given up on ourselves to help an icon? We failed to raise R700,000. I think it's a bloody shame. We have failed to help Solly as a nation.”
Moholo was laid to rest in Zandfontein Cemetery in Tshwane.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos