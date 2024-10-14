BREAKING | Frantic search after East London woman goes missing

An East London woman has gone missing while driving on the N6 from East London to Komani on Monday morning.
Authorities, family and a private investigator are searching for Surette Malherbe, 48, who was last heard from by her husband at about 8.10am.
Malherbe was driving alone in a maroon/red coloured Mazda 3 JCD967EC with roof racks.
Brad Nathanson of Brad Nathanson Investigations said a missing persons case had been opened at the Cambridge police station.
Nathanson posted a notice on Facebook calling for any assistance or information on Malherbe’s whereabouts.
“Surette Malherbe travelling alone from East London to Queenstown [Komani] is missing as of this morning at around 8.10am,” Nathanson wrote.
“At 7.30am Surette's employer asked her to go through to Queenstown on business. This is not unusual. Surette sent a WhatsApp to her husband informing him of her plans and advising that she would be home between 5pm and 6pm. This was at 8.10am. Surette's husband Andre' responded and received a read receipt. This was the last anybody heard from Surette who did not arrive at her destination in Queenstown. Her phone is off.”
“Speaking with Surette's distraught employer I was told that Surette has worked for him for nine years and that she has never simply ghosted him. He is convinced, as is Surette's family, that something untoward has taken place.”
Speaking to the Dispatch on Monday night, Nathanson was deeply concerned and suspected this may be a car accident or a kidnapping.
“She’s never missed a day of work, her son had just returned from overseas — it’s too early to tell what happened… This is the same area that Hilton Wicks was kidnapped a year and a half ago,” Nathanson said.
This is a developing story.
