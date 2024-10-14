BREAKING | Life sentence for East London man who raped pregnant e-hailing driver
A 24-year-old East London man who raped a pregnant woman who subsequently lost her baby, quit her job and moved out of the province, has been sentenced to life imprisonment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.