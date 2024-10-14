DA calls for strict whistle-blowers policy amid fresh Bhisho sex scandal

He said he had appointed a panel to investigate issues affecting the department led by the official.
However, Cassim said it was troubling that the action only came after weeks of public outcry.
“This delayed response underscores the lack of urgency in tackling sexual abuse within provincial government institutions.
“If we are to truly confront gender-based violence in the province, this panel must be more than a token gesture.
“The investigation panel established by the premier must be fully independent, and its findings must be made public.
“We urge the premier to provide a clear timeline for the investigation and to implement measures that ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.”
The panel includes respected community activist Petros Majola, veteran politician Pamela Tshwete and former Hawks provincial head Yvonne Badi.
Cassim further called for the protection of whistle-blowers .
“Without meaningful reforms, many will remain silent, and the cycle of abuse will continue unchecked.
“We will be tabling a motion during the next sitting of the provincial legislature to call for a comprehensive whistle-blower policy in our provincial government.”
He said the party would monitor the investigation closely.
On Friday, Mabuyane called for employees who had experienced sexual abuse or harassment in the workplace to use the panel that had been appointed.
“I also call on anyone who has experienced this kind of abuse to report the matter to the police for investigation, ensuring perpetrators face justice,” he said.
The DA in the Eastern Cape has called for the protection of whistle-blowers and stronger legislation to safeguard them from intimidation and victimisation after a senior provincial government official was placed on leave over allegations of rape and sexual abuse on Friday.
This comes after media reports in previous weeks claimed that the head of department had been accused of raping and sexually harassing a former colleague.
He also reportedly bullied her and made the workplace intolerable.
The accusations have circulated widely on social media platforms.
In a statement released by the DA chief whip in the Bhisho legislature, Yusuf Cassim, on Sunday, he said the recent allegations of sexual abuse against the senior official “expose a deep failure within our government institutions to protect employees from abuse”.
He said the accusations highlighted a culture of indifference to victims of sexual harassment and abuse within provincial government departments.
“These shocking claims indicate a pervasive culture of sexual exploitation within government, where abuse is normalised and perpetrators act with impunity.
“Such a system not only fails victims but actively enables their mistreatment, highlighting the urgent need for structural change within our institutions,” he said.
The Oscar Mabuyane-led provincial government had faced criticism for failing to take disciplinary action immediately.
On Friday, Mabuyane said he was convinced that placing the senior official on leave would best serve the provincial government.
Mabuyane puts top provincial government official on leave over sexual abuse claims
