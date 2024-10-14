‘Dodgy’ health department deals to be probed
Special Investigating Unit to look into 19 tenders amid allegations of maladministration, corruption and fraud
Nineteen allegedly dodgy tenders at the Eastern Cape health department, believed to be valued at millions of rand, will come under close scrutiny after President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the green light to the corruption bursting Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to institute a thorough probe into them...
