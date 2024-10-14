'Garlic king': South Africans cook up a storm in honour of 'Twitter chef' Tito Mboweni after his passing

While social media tends to be toxic, the passing of former finance minister Tito Mboweni has had many showing sympathy and sharing lighthearted tributes to him celebrating his “colourful and humble life”.
South Africans took to social media to honour the late former SA Reserve Bank governor and finance minister who passed away on Saturday evening after a short illness.
Mboweni, known for being down-to-earth, won the hearts of many with his social media posts that gave a glimpse into his personal life, especially his cooking adventures, earning him the nickname “garlic king” and “Twitter chef”. He had 1.5-million followers on X.
His infamous dishes, particularly his love for Lucky Star canned fish, and garlic, had everyone talking.
To honour his memory, South Africans took to social media to cook up a storm, recreating Mboweni's famous meals.
Superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke paid tribute by preparing his favourite canned pilchards dish, while former UCT boss Mamokgethi Phakeng cooked Mboweni's signature chicken flavoured with garlic on Sunday.
“To the honourable Tito Mboweni: you taught me how to eat fish. Today, I want to honour you by eating tin fish. Rest in peace. I will remember you with this Lucky Star tin fish,” Chauke said.
“Goodnight, Governor. Thank you for your honesty, leadership and contribution. You knew when to pass the baton, you stood for the truth to the last day, and you made us like fish once again. Rest well,” Phakeng said.
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono said: “Zimbabwean men are paying tribute to the recently departed South African politician and freedom fighter, Tito Mboweni. When you are a good human being, people will always love you unconditionally. A huge lesson to African politicians, but will they care? Tito Mboweni was an avid cook hence the cooking tributes.”
The Lucky Star brand even joined in, paying tribute to Mboweni for his unwavering love of their canned fish.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tito Mboweni. His unwavering dedication to South Africa's growth and leadership has left a lasting legacy. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” a Lucky Star statement read.
Others remembered him as a humble man who remained true to himself, unaffected by his high-ranking positions in government. His lifestyle and sense of style remained unchanged, still rocking his signature sunglasses and beloved Clarks shoes.
While Mboweni's cooking was sometimes criticised, with some suggesting he needed a wife to cook for him, he defended himself, questioning why his cooking was linked to his marital status.
“I don’t get it. Why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? Why do we genderise cooking? I can cook good food,” he said previously.
Despite the mixed views on politicians, Mboweni's memory is being celebrated for his honesty and contributions to the country. Here are more reactions:
