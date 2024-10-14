Maqokolo said: “It did come as a surprise, however our work speaks for itself, so we appreciate SAGRA a lot.
Gospel group hoping to bring award back home to Eastern Cape
An Eastern Cape gospel group is set to represent the province on the national stage, after they were nominated for the SA Gospel Recognition Awards (SAGRA), which acknowledges the contribution made by musicians in the gospel music industry.
The Evangelical Best Men Quintet, popularly known as EBMQ, nominated in the best gospel music project category, was established about two decades ago in Mthatha by award winning gospel artist Dr Lusanda Mcinga.
The male vocal group of five men: Sandisiwe Maqokolo, the late Kwandiwe Maqokolo, Mava Mafumba, Tembinkosi Bavuma and Mxolisi Jejane recorded their debut album, Likhon’isango, in 2005 and never looked back.
Never losing hope, they have released five albums and sold their music on the streets and in some local music stores.
Sandisiwe Maqokolo said: “We grew up in Ngangelizwe, Mthatha then we formed EBMQ because of common experiences, such as being brought up by single parents.
“This nomination means a lot to us, because it is our first time being recognised in the Eastern Cape.”
The awards ceremony is on November 16.
Maqokolo said: “It did come as a surprise, however our work speaks for itself, so we appreciate SAGRA a lot.
“We were nominated last year in the Ingoma awards for the best video and the best group in Johannesburg. However, we did not receive enough votes to win.
“We urge promoters around the Eastern Cape and SA to give us a chance, so that people may know more about us, and for people to vote for us so we can bring this one home,” he said.
Another EBMQ member Mava Mafumba said this is a humbling experience for them being recognised among legends in the music industry.
“What motivates and keeps us going is to hear testimonies of people talking about our music and saved through listening to our ministry.”
Mafumba said shaking hands with gospel music legends is what inspires them as well as witnessing their music changing people's lives.
“Sharing stages with giants of this industry, such as Mam Lusanda (Mcinga), Betusile (Mcinga), Babo (Ngcobo), mam Rebecca (Malope) the list is endless and working with some of them in the studio inspires us.
“What inspires us is seeing God’s people being healed through our music and by listening to our songs.”
He added that being nominated was a blessing on its own,
“This is a great opportunity. Getting an award would be a bonus and definitely there would be a lot of promoters on that day who could take us somewhere and we would be rubbing shoulders with other artists.
“A shout-out to our supporters and we thank them for always supporting us from day one and thanks to our families for praying for us throughout this journey.
“We urge people to support us so we can bring this award home,” Mafumba said.
