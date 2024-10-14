'I take a 21st-century approach': Pietermaritzburg physics teacher named KZN's best at national awards

“With support from my department head JD Sukhoo and the senior school management team, I have facilitated several science competitions such as the South African Institution of Civil Engineering (Saice) civil engineering competitions and the Eskom Science Expo.”
Challenges in physics often originate from early developmental gaps, such as foundational literacy and numeracy skills. Pupils frequently struggle with understanding complex scientific terms, which can create significant barriers to grasping the subject.
“I take a 21st-century approach to teaching physical science, often delivering lessons using varied approaches to help learners build key skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, communication and collaboration. I focus on applying action research in my classroom to identify and remediate learner misconceptions. I’m also involved in the holistic development of learners as I am the code convener of chess and serve on the sports committee at Raisethorpe Secondary.
“I also serve as the lead facilitator of the Saice engineering competitions and the Eskom Science Expo. I am also involved in community outreach by serving as the project lead for the Raisethorpe Secondary community garden.”
“Physical science goes beyond learning scientific concepts. It's an engaging subject that equips learners with essential 21st-century skills, such as communication, collaboration, critical thinking and problem-solving, all of which are valuable in any career.
“In South Africa, physical science is a crucial component of the education system, playing a key role in preparing learners to become responsible, informed citizens ready to contribute to society,” said Moodley.
Raisethorpe Secondary School principal Pragalathan Gounden said: “Congratulations to Moodley on the achievement of representing KwaZulu-Natal at the National Teacher Awards. We are proud of you and all you have accomplished. Raisethorpe Secondary School extends its heartfelt thanks for your outstanding contributions.”
'I take a 21st-century approach': Pietermaritzburg physics teacher named KZN's best at national awards
Senior reporter
Image: Supplied
The key to teaching physical science is demonstrating how the subject applies to real-life situations, says KwaZulu-Natal’s best physics teacher Kevalan Moodley.
Moodley recently won the title and represented the province at the prestigious National Teaching Awards.
“I entered the category of excellence in teaching physical sciences. There was a strict yet diverse criteria that extended from topics such as classroom teaching, personal development, extra-curricular activities and social development and inclusivity in the classroom. I placed first in the uMgungundlovu district and in the province,” he said.
Moodley has been teaching for six years at Raisethorpe Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg.
“I have had an affinity for the subject since I was at school, being the top physical science learner at my high school, Woodlands Secondary School. This love for science continued into my tertiary education as I chose to undertake a BSc degree. I found science fascinating as it explains how the universe works, so naturally I would choose to teach physics,” said Moodley.
Not all pupils enjoy learning physics and mathematics. “Learners often find these subjects abstract and not relatable. They often can’t connect these subjects to everyday life and therefore find concepts in these subjects difficult. The method I use to promote physics in my classroom is to try and educate learners on the importance of physics and its real-life application.
