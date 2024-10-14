Mabuyane slams prison rehab programmes at Lusikisiki memorial
Premier tells mourners at mass funeral that main suspect was on parole after serving part of sentence for killing a cop
The impact of rehabilitation processes on inmates in SA prisons has come under sharp criticism from Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane following a recent mass shooting in Lusikisiki in which 18 people were gunned down...
