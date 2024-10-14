NPA dismisses princess’s rape complaint

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has dismissed a rape complaint by an amaMpondo princess against a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s executive due to insufficient evidence.
The princess, a fortnight ago, accused a prominent member of the national cabinet of raping her at a royal function in Mthatha in November 2023.
According to the woman, the alleged incident happened at a hotel in Mthatha after a royal gathering.
Neither parties can be named due to the nature of the matter.
The woman said she had been involved in a relationship with the man, who is married, before the incident, but that they had never been physically intimate.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant-Officer Majola Nkohli had confirmed a preliminary investigation was done and the case sent to the NPA for a decision.
On Friday, regional NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed the case was declined for prosecution due to insufficient evidence.
The princess, however, said she would challenge the decision.
The man who had been accused said he was pleased that the NPA had refused to prosecute and that the allegations were just a ploy to discredit him.
“I'm happy with the outcome it has proven my innocence. This is a desperate and malicious act of blatant character assassination and extortion.
The princess had also alleged the politician had circulated intimate photographs of her and told others that she was promiscuous.
The Dispatch understands there were efforts to resolve the matter internally between various royal households, as well as several high-ranking politicians and religious leaders.
