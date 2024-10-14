News

Suspect arrested, firearm seized after death threat made to Gqeberha man

By Herald Reporter - 14 October 2024

A joint law enforcement operation between Nelson Mandela Bay’s metro police and traffic services led to the arrest of a suspect at the weekend for allegedly making a death threat against a man...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2024 Haval Jolion Pro
Joe Root and Harry Brook reflect on hitting England's highest ever Test ...