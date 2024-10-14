Two runways at King Phalo and Mthatha airports to open again
As part of efforts to avoid further flight disruptions at Mthatha and King Phalo airports, the Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) will continue with its biweekly meetings chaired by transport minister Barbara Creecy, as the aviation industry comes up with a strategy to modernise airport systems that have not been maintained for years across the country...
