'A giant voice for Africa': Rwandan President Kagame on Mboweni as tributes pour in from African leaders
'His legacy will live on for generations to come'
Rwandan President Paul Kagame has described former South African finance minister Tito Mboweni as “a giant voice for Africa and a champion of continental integration” in his tribute to him after his passing on Saturday.
Mboweni, aged 65, passed away in a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday after a short illness.
“Tito Mboweni was a giant voice for Africa and a champion of continental integration. His counsel was invaluable in the effort of reforming the AU, and in recent years he dedicated his energy to implementing the reform as chair of the AU Peace Fund. His legacy will live on for generations to come,” said Kagame.
Other leaders across Africa have shared tributes to honour Mboweni’s contributions to SA and the continent as a whole.
Namibian President Dr Nangolo Mbumba expressed sadness at Mboweni’s passing.
“He exemplified African excellence, having served as the first black governor of the South African Reserve Bank in a post-apartheid SA. His life was one of exemplary service to the people of SA and the region,” he remarked.
Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the AU Commission, shared his shock and sorrow, noting Mboweni’s influence on SA's post-1994 economic policies and his leadership in AU reforms.
“His rigorous leadership and strategic vision to the AU Reforms and the AU Peace Fund cannot be overstated. Hamba kahle [go well], my brother,” Mahamat said.
During a meeting of the SA-Namibia Bi-National Commission, Namibian minister of international relations and co-operation Peya Mushelenga took a moment to honour Mboweni, saying: “We are starting off our meeting on a sad note. We extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of SA for their great loss.”
Nardos Bekele-Thomas, CEO of the AU Development Agency-NEPAD, described Mboweni as an exceptional leader whose contributions were immeasurable.
“His excellency was an exceptional leader whose contributions to SA and the African continent at large were immeasurable. His visionary leadership at the helm of the AU Peace Fund played a pivotal role in advancing peace and stability across Africa,” she said.
Bekele-Thomas emphasised the legacy left by Mboweni and offered prayers for his family and the people of SA.
“His passing is not only a profound loss to his family and loved ones but also to the AU, SA and all who had the privilege of working with him. His unwavering dedication to public service and his efforts to foster economic growth and peace will leave an indelible legacy,” she said.
Tributes continue to pour in reflecting Mboweni's impact on the continent, on his work shaping economic policies and advocating for peace and integration.
