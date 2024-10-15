News

Arrest warrant issued for Themba Tinta in Mandela fraud trial

Execution of warrant held over to 2025 as former BCM deputy mayor reportedly ill

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 15 October 2024

A warrant of arrest has been authorised for one of the accused in the Nelson Mandela memorial service fraud scandal involving politicians, Buffalo City Metro municipal officials and businesspeople...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

NASA mission to probe if Jupiter's icy moon could harbor life | REUTERS
2024 Haval Jolion Pro