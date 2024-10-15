East London woman Surette Malherbe, 48, is safely home after authorities, family and private investigators put out a call via social media seeking any information on her disappearance on Monday.
Brad Nathanson of Brad Nathanson Investigations said that Malherbe was found safely in her car near the Kiwane resort by local police, who later saw the social media post and contacted him late on Monday night.
On Monday evening, Nathanson shared a post on Facebook after Malherbe did not return home on a work trip between East London and Komani. Her usual route would be to take the N6, and her last known point was filling up with petrol in Stirling around 8am on Monday.
The call for assistance went out around 9pm on Monday night when her phone was off and she did not come home.
Nathanson said Malherbe was found in her car near the Chalumna River and was escorted to the Kiwane Holiday Resort by local police to wait for her family.
“No crimes were committed and Surette is safely back home,” he said.
“Her son Luke thanked the community for the ongoing support.
“While they are deeply appreciative of the [public's assistance], he asked that Surette needs space and support in these times to recover and heal.”
Nathanson said that police recognised Malherbe after seeing posts online looking for her.
It reached 250,000 people overnight and was shared 6,000 times.
“The response from the public was phenomenal,” he said.
“I have never had a response like this ever, so many people phoning offering assistance in any way shape or form, people are incredible.
“This is the only way we are going to be able to fight crime is if we stand together.”
DispatchLIVE
Family relieved after missing East London woman found unharmed
Reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
East London woman Surette Malherbe, 48, is safely home after authorities, family and private investigators put out a call via social media seeking any information on her disappearance on Monday.
Brad Nathanson of Brad Nathanson Investigations said that Malherbe was found safely in her car near the Kiwane resort by local police, who later saw the social media post and contacted him late on Monday night.
On Monday evening, Nathanson shared a post on Facebook after Malherbe did not return home on a work trip between East London and Komani. Her usual route would be to take the N6, and her last known point was filling up with petrol in Stirling around 8am on Monday.
The call for assistance went out around 9pm on Monday night when her phone was off and she did not come home.
Nathanson said Malherbe was found in her car near the Chalumna River and was escorted to the Kiwane Holiday Resort by local police to wait for her family.
“No crimes were committed and Surette is safely back home,” he said.
“Her son Luke thanked the community for the ongoing support.
“While they are deeply appreciative of the [public's assistance], he asked that Surette needs space and support in these times to recover and heal.”
Nathanson said that police recognised Malherbe after seeing posts online looking for her.
It reached 250,000 people overnight and was shared 6,000 times.
“The response from the public was phenomenal,” he said.
“I have never had a response like this ever, so many people phoning offering assistance in any way shape or form, people are incredible.
“This is the only way we are going to be able to fight crime is if we stand together.”
DispatchLIVE
BREAKING | Frantic search after East London woman goes missing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos