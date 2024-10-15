The association says the CEF data is indicating that the expected price increases in this cycle are a result of a sharp rise in international product prices from the beginning of October, and the steady weakening of the rand against the dollar — both key metrics in determining local fuel pricing.
“Due to the tensions which are ramping up in the Middle East, the local currency could be under significant pressure going into the last two weeks of October and this could have a more significant impact on local fuel prices in November. At this stage it is important to keep an eye on that indicator as we head into the new month,” said the AA.
Officially adjusted fuel prices come into effect on November 6. The official announcement of the November fuel price adjustment by the department of mineral resources and energy is expected by Monday, November 4 at the latest.
The AA also notes that given this is a mid-month review of the CEF data, prices are likely to change before then, but that it expects fuel to be more expensive in November than it is now.
Fuel price hikes likely in November, warns AA
Higher international oil prices and weaker rand point to increases
The five-month trend of fuel decreases is set to end in November according to the Automobile Association (AA).
Commenting on unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the AA says it expects the first fuel price increase since May in November as a result of higher international product prices and a steady softening of the rand against the dollar.
According to the CEF’s figures, the price of ULP95 is expected to increase by about 14c a litre, while ULP93 is expected to go up by about 3c a litre. Diesel is expected to increase by 13c-14c while illuminating paraffin will increase by about 7c litre.
The AA said: “Lower stable fuel prices play a crucial role in reducing inflation and lowering prices of goods and services. It would greatly benefit our economy if the fuel price decrease trajectory continued for longer but the expected increase, though marginal at this stage, comes at a time when most consumers are still struggling financially and any increase now will add pressure on them,” said the AA.
