Hawks cannot ‘confirm probe against anyone’ in Chidimma citizenship saga

15 October 2024
Khanyisile Ngcobo
Reporter
The home affairs department believes fraud was involved in the registration of Chidimma Adetshina's birth in South Africa. File photo.
Image: Chidimma Adetshina/ Instagram

The Hawks say their investigation into former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship status is in its “infancy stage” and they are yet to focus on any particular person.

About two months ago, the home affairs department indicated in parliament the Hawks were investigating Adetshina’s citizenship. The department said at the time it had found prima facie evidence to believe identity theft may have been committed.

Adetshina was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said: “We cannot confirm an investigation against anyone until the person has been brought to court. For now we are investigating a case of corruption brought by the home affairs department.

“We cannot confirm how long the investigation will take and when it will be finalised. It’s still in the infancy stage.”

WATCH | Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma's homecoming ceremony

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina was welcomed in a warm homecoming ceremony in her hometown Enugu State in Nigeria this week
4 days ago
