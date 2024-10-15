The police are appealing for assistance in tracing four dangerous suspects possibly linked to the Lusikisiki mass murders.
Police appeal for help in tracing four men linked to Lusikisiki massacre
Image: SUPPLIED
The police are appealing for assistance in tracing four dangerous suspects possibly linked to the Lusikisiki mass murders.
They are: Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, 20, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 30, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, and Lwando Anthony “Shakes” Abi, 31.
“The four suspects are also advised to hand themselves over at the nearest police station,” national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.
“Through preliminary investigations, the police have reason to believe the four suspects would be able to assist the police in solving the Lusikisiki mass murder case.
“Police investigations are at an advanced stage and tracing operations are under way for these four wanted suspects.”
She cautioned members of the public not to confront the suspects as they were considered to be dangerous and might be heavily armed.
“Members of the public are urged to come forward with any information regarding the whereabouts of these suspects.”
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the SAPS organised crime unit or the SAPS serious and violent crimes Investigation team on 082-302-7762.
All information will be treated with confidentiality. Callers may remain anonymous.
