WATCH | NASA mission to probe if Jupiter's icy moon could harbour life

By Reuters - 15 October 2024

NASA is set to launch a spacecraft to Jupiter's moon Europa, considered one of the most promising spots to search for life beyond Earth, to learn whether its vast underground ocean is habitable.

