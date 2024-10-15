During the trial, a police colonel testified about payments made to KJP Traders and how these payments were ultimately used to buy items for Sigamoney's family.
A grant administrator from Sassa testified how he helped Sigamoney during her application for a grant, in which she failed to declare her directorship of KJP Traders. Another Sassa official gave evidence on how she initialled pages on her application in which she declared she was not a shareholder in any companies.
Another witness, also from Sassa and responsible for verification of applications, testified on the obligation the applicants had to disclose their shareholding in companies, which the accused failed to do.
Sigamoney denied she had participated in any transactions conducted by the company since 2012, saying the company's transactions were done by her son and daughter-in-law. Her version was that she had no knowledge of being the director of the company or of any dealings with the company. She claimed to have not known that she was a director until she came to court.
However, the court found it strange that she had no knowledge of the company.
The state prosecutor, advocate Tilas Chabalala, did not object to granting Sigamoney an extension of bail.
The matter has been postponed to October 31 for the state to make an asset forfeiture application.
TimesLIVE
Woman who got Sassa grants while her firm scored R88m in SAPS tenders found guilty
Sarathamoney Devi Sigamoney, 67, claimed to have no knowledge that she was a director of KJP Traders
Reporter
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
A woman accused of defrauding the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) of more than R100,000 while a company registered to her scored SAPS tenders worth millions has been convicted.
On Tuesday the Pretoria North regional court found Sarathamoney Devi Sigamoney, 67, guilty of contravening the Social Assistance Act, perjury, fraud and theft.
She stood in the accused box in a black and white top and grey jeans, clutching a tissue in her right hand as judgment was handed down.
It was alleged that in April 2017 Sigamoney “applied for an old age grant with Sassa, attaching a supporting affidavit [that] stated that she had not worked for 20 years”, said Investigating Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame.
“On April 18, Sassa provided Sigamoney with a letter of approval, which she signed for as received. She is alleged to have received grant money amounting to about R123,000 from July 2017 to July 2022. Subsequent to charges being registered against her, she continued to receive the grant for a further 16 months.”
SAPS vehicle repair tender case postponed
All of this happened while Sigamoney was apparently the sole director of a company, KJP Traders, that was awarded tenders worth R88m from the SAPS to supply furniture. The last payment made to the company was in 2022.
During the trial, a police colonel testified about payments made to KJP Traders and how these payments were ultimately used to buy items for Sigamoney's family.
A grant administrator from Sassa testified how he helped Sigamoney during her application for a grant, in which she failed to declare her directorship of KJP Traders. Another Sassa official gave evidence on how she initialled pages on her application in which she declared she was not a shareholder in any companies.
Another witness, also from Sassa and responsible for verification of applications, testified on the obligation the applicants had to disclose their shareholding in companies, which the accused failed to do.
Sigamoney denied she had participated in any transactions conducted by the company since 2012, saying the company's transactions were done by her son and daughter-in-law. Her version was that she had no knowledge of being the director of the company or of any dealings with the company. She claimed to have not known that she was a director until she came to court.
However, the court found it strange that she had no knowledge of the company.
The state prosecutor, advocate Tilas Chabalala, did not object to granting Sigamoney an extension of bail.
The matter has been postponed to October 31 for the state to make an asset forfeiture application.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos