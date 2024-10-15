Young golfer Enkosi Genge putting up a storm on PSJ greens
When Enkosi Genge and his friends decided to go and play soccer at the Port St Johns golf course about two years ago, he came back a completely changed young boy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.