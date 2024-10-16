Four congregants of the controversial Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries cult, who stormed the Ngcobo police station and killed five police officers more than six years ago, have each been sentenced to five life terms for the murders.
They have been given an additional 155 and 185 years’ imprisonment for a string of robberies with aggravating circumstances, including attempting to rob a bank.
Almost six years and seven months after the shooting, Mthatha high court judge Richard Griffiths sentenced the worshippers on Wednesday, saying they had shown no remorse that the families of the slain policemen had suffered the loss of loved ones and breadwinners.
Andani Monco, 35, Kwanele Ndlwana, 27, Siphosomzi Tshefu, 26, and Phumzile Mhlatywa, 52, faced 22 charges.
They included five counts of murder, two of attempted murder, one of conspiracy, seven of robbery with aggravating circumstances, three of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, one of possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit an offence, and one of housebreaking relating to the foiled robbery of a Capitec bank.
BREAKING | Five life terms each for Seven Angels cop killers
Image: LULAMILE FENI
On February 21 2018, the four shot dead the five Ngcobo police officers and robbed them of firearms.
The men were found not guilty of conspiracy to commit murder
Other than being sentenced to a life term for each murder, the judge sentenced them to 10 years for each of the two attempted murders, 15 years for each of seven robberies with aggravating circumstances, 10 years for one count of housebreaking, five years for three counts of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and one of possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit an offence.
“Regarding [Monco], the effective sentence is accordingly 35 years’ imprisonment [because some sentences will run concurrently and others consecutively].
“Regarding [Mhlatywa], the effective sentence is accordingly 25 years’ imprisonment,” Griffiths said.
Ndlwana and Tshefu — who before attacking the Ngcobo police station robbed a policeman in Butterworth and a policewoman in Cala and stole their service pistols, — were sentenced to an additional 30 years’ imprisonment, 15 years for each of the two robberies.
Though Ndlwana and Tshefu have been sentenced to 185 years’ imprisonment, “the effective sentence is accordingly 40 years’ imprisonment”.
The judge said the effective sentences of 35 years’, 25 years’, and 40 years’ imprisonment “will run concurrently with the five sentences of life imprisonment, which sentences of life imprisonment automatically run concurrently with each other”.
The four maintained innocence and pleaded not guilty, but their former co-accused, Siphosomzi Tshefu, pleaded guilty on July 18 2023, hence the 241-year collective sentencing on July 25 2023.
However, he is effectively serving 18 years.
NPA provincial spokesperson Luxolo Tyali and Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela welcomed the sentences.
