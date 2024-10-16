Four suspects wanted in connection with the Lusikisiki massacre have been arrested.
National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola confirmed that in less than 24 hours from the time the SAPS issued an alert on the wanted suspects, communities rallied together and informed police on their whereabouts.
Masemola thanked the community members, media and social media users from across the country who shared the photographs released by the police of the suspects, which helped lead to their whereabouts.
“All four suspects are now in police custody,” said Masemola.
“To those who shared the pictures of these suspects on social media, to all the journalists and media houses that played their watchdog role, we are indebted to you.
“This is what the SAPS can achieve when the whole country rallies behind our men and women in blue.
“We thank you South Africa for assisting us to stamp the authority of the state.”
BREAKING | Four more arrested for Lusikisiki massacre
Image: SUPPLIED
Lusikisiki mass murder accused abandons bail bid
He also commended the investigating team for their determination in solving this case.
National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the SAPS would not divulge where the suspects were found and arrested at this stage “as this may jeopardise investigations”.
This makes five the number of people arrested in connection with the September 28 Ngobozana mass shooting at the neighbouring homesteads of two sisters, Mary Sinqina and Nancy Sinqina Mhatu, where 18 people including 15 women and a 13-year-old boy were killed.
Most of the victims were relatives.
Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, who was arrested on October 7, made his second court appearance on Tuesday and abandoned bail.
The matter was postponed to November 26.
DispatchLIVE
