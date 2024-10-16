Chocolates with a June expiry date are believed to be the cause of 47 primary school pupils falling ill this week.
The children, aged between nine and 14 from New Eersterust in Hammanskraal, Tshwane, received medical treatment for gastrointestinal issues after the suspected food poisoning incident on Monday, the health department said.
On Tuesday afternoon four children remained in hospital.
The grade 5 pupils had consumed chocolates purchased from another pupil, the department said.
"The public is advised not to consume food that is expired, even if it might look edible," said health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.
Children fall ill after eating chocolate
Image: 123RF
