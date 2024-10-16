A convicted armed robber out of jail on parole has been arrested on a charge of extortion.
Mashudu Hector Netshifhefhe, 52, allegedly approached an elderly businessman in Levubu, claiming he had been hired to kill him.
"He demanded a substantial sum of money for protection and continued to extort additional funds until the victim reported the matter to the police," said Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
Previously convicted for armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, Netshifhefhe appeared before the Vuwani magistrate's court on Tuesday. The case has been postponed until October 23.
I’ve been hired to kill you, pay me not to do it: Parolee to businessman
Image: 123RF
