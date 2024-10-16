News

Nine suspects linked to murder, robbery, extortion nabbed in Durban

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 16 October 2024
KwaZulu-Natal police arrested nine suspects in connection with murders, extortion and robberies. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Nine suspects linked to offences including murder, extortion and robbery will appear in the Durban magistrate's courts on Wednesday.

The suspects were arrested as part of operation Vala Umgodi, chiefly aimed at illegal mining, at a residence in Grundel Road in Glenmore, Umbilo. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the nine suspects were aged between 19 and 40.

“Police found two pistols, a rifle magazine and 173 rounds of ammunition as well as drugs. The suspects are believed to be involved in extortion, murder, armed robberies and drug-related activities in the eThekwini district,” he said.

