Prem baby born tiny with hole in heart survives to celebrate first birthday

Ntsako and Benny Risimati of Roodepoort have celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Tshiamo, who was born prematurely weighing only 585g.
Though her favourite food is broccoli with butter, “miracle girl” Tshiamo got to enjoy cake on October 14 to mark the amazing occasion and her parents are looking forward to their first family Christmas at home.
Mom Ntsako said: “Tshiamo is a happy, feisty little girl and she is growing up and getting stronger. We are continuing with physiotherapy to help her reach her milestones and she is doing well. She can sit independently and is learning to crawl.”
Ntsako's blood pressure escalated out of control about 26 weeks into the pregnancy. At 28 weeks, she was admitted for observation at Netcare Krugersdorp Hospital. Tests revealed the risk to Ntsako and her unborn baby was becoming critical. An emergency C-section was performed.
“I had to be put under anaesthetic to better control my blood pressure and when I woke up they explained my daughter was already in the neonatal intensive care unit [NICU],” says Ntsako.
“I also had to be moved to intensive care as my blood pressure refused to go down and I couldn’t go and see her. My partner and the NICU nurses were amazing, showing me photos and videos of Tshiamo so I could feel closer to her. One of the nurses made a footprint of her tiny foot, which I treasure even now, and that inspired me to fight for my life.”
Image: Netcare
Paediatrician Dr Leonie de Jager remembers Tshiamo, whose weight was the equivalent of a block of butter, as “a fighter from the start”.
“Being born so small is risky and the chance of survival is not good, not even talking about survival without complications,” she says.
“Tshiamo’s lungs were not quite mature enough for her to be able to breathe without a ventilator, which she required for the first five weeks. She also needed strong medication to keep her blood pressure stable as Tshiamo’s blood pressure was low and she had some heart problems that made her struggle to keep up with her body’s demands. Feeding was also challenging. Despite all these things, Tshiamo pulled through.”
Paediatrician Dr Aurelie Gerin took over Tshiamo’s care in December 2023 when Dr De Jager emigrated to Australia.
“By this time, Tshiamo had reached 1,400g and her growth corrected to 39/40 weeks’ gestation, which is the stage of development most babies reach at birth. Tshiamo was still oxygen dependent and she was being treated for her congenital heart defect, a hole in her heart.”
The multidisciplinary team caring for Tshiamo included the NICU nurses, a speech therapist who assisted with developing her feeding ability, a neurophysiotherapist and the paediatricians.
“Due to her complex illnesses and extreme prematurity, Tshiamo wasn’t gaining weight as she should. She had periods of feeding intolerance, where she was reliant on intravenous fluids. Her liver enzymes were mildly elevated, [but] this was managed supportively and resolved over time.”
As soon as Tshiamo was strong enough the nurses helped her parents begin skin-to-skin contact. Netcare said it promotes kangaroo care, or skin-to-skin contact, as it has numerous proven benefits for parents and babies. These include improving the baby’s temperature regulation which enhances growth, helping the baby’s skin mature and develop a healthy microbiome, helping to develop the immune system, stabilising the baby’s heart rate, oxygen level, breathing and blood pressure and promoting bonding, among other things.
“At first we were scared to look at Tshiamo she was so tiny and I was terrified I might drop her. The nurses reassured us and showed us how to lie with her falling asleep on our chests and it was the most amazing feeling,” Ntsako said.
“We are so grateful to all the doctors, nurses and therapists who were wonderful throughout this emotionally and physically taxing time. I asked a million questions and just when I got home from visiting her I would immediately phone them for an update, and they were so kind.”
For their first Christmas as a family of three, they decorated their daughter’s cot and dressed her up in a special miniature outfit.
Tshiamo’s health gradually improved.
“The hole in her heart eventually closed spontaneously, without the need for surgery,” Gerin said. “Tshiamo was successfully weaned off oxygen and discharged home on Valentine’s Day, at 45/40 weeks corrected age in mid-January 2024, weighing just less than 3kg.
“Tshiamo will most likely remain small throughout her life, but she has been doing beautifully at home. Dynamite comes in small packages and Tshiamo has shown us that though she is small, she is strong.”
