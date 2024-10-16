Courtesy of SABC News.
Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is appearing in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, facing charges of corruption.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Mapisa-Nqakula back in court for summary trial
Courtesy of SABC News.
Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is appearing in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, facing charges of corruption.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos