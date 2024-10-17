All Gauteng children admitted for suspected food poisoning discharged

All the children who were admitted to hospitals in Hammanskraal and Bronkhortspruit with suspected food poisoning this week have been discharged, the Gauteng education department said on Thursday evening.

In the Hammanskraal case, 47 children aged between nine and 14 from New Eersterust received medical treatment for gastrointestinal issues after the incident on Monday. Chocolates with a June expiry date are believed to be the cause of their illness.

On Tuesday afternoon, four children remained in hospital.

In Bronkhorstspruit, 25 schoolchildren began complaining of itching and stomach pains about 30 minutes after eating snacks on Thursday morning.

The snacks were bought from a street vendor near the primary school in Zithobeni.

