Constable's father provided breakthrough in Senzo's cold case

A breakthrough in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case which had turned cold came in 2019 from a police officer who pointed to a witness who could swear under oath and name the first two suspects.

As the state nears the end of its arguments in the case against the five men accused of Meyiwa’s murder, lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda testified on how he concluded that intruders entered the Vosloorus home where Meyiwa was killed, contrary to a belief that the murderer was one of the occupants he spent the night with.

On Thursday, Gininda clarified the conflicts that led to the formation of the infamous “second docket” and highlighted how they got their breakthrough in the case when a police constable gave them information that helped them piece information together and track their first two suspects.

According to Gininda, the investigation saw a little light when the office of the national commissioner called him about a police constable, Skhumbuzo Zungu, who had information on the case.

Zungu has already testified on how Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli participated in the contractual killing of Meyiwa.