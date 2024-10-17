Four suspects held for Lusikisiki mass killing
Public praised for playing a crucial role in the arrests
As four new suspects wanted in connection with the Lusikisiki massacre were arrested, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola confirmed that communities had rallied together and informed police of their whereabouts in less than 24 hours from the time the SAPS issued the alert...
