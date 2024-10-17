One person died and 13 others were seriously injured when a Toyota Quantum overturned on the N2 towards Kalana Location near Qonce on Thursday afternoon.
The driver died at the scene and all the injured passengers were taken to Grey Hospital in Qonce.
“It is alleged that the Toyota Quantum was transporting passengers from Gqeberha to Mthatha,” transport MEC Xolile Nqatha's spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said.
“However, when approaching Kalana Location, the Quantum's tyre burst, causing it to overturn.”
Nqatha conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and wished the passengers a speedy recovery.
“The MEC urges motorists to reduce speed on the roads,” Komisa said.
DispatchLIVE
Taxi driver killed, 13 passengers injured in horror crash near Qonce
Image: SUPPLIED
