Pastor Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church, is being honoured for his decades of service and community impact. Known for his leadership in ministry and humanitarian efforts, McCauley's dedication has touched countless lives, leaving a lasting legacy of faith and compassion. The service took place at 7pm on Thursday.
WATCH | Service honoured pastor Ray McCauley
Image: Kevin Sutherland
