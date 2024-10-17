News

WATCH | Service honoured pastor Ray McCauley

By TIMESLIVE - 17 October 2024
Pastor Ray McCauley.
Image: Kevin Sutherland

Pastor Ray McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church, is being honoured for his decades of service and community impact. Known for his leadership in ministry and humanitarian efforts, McCauley's dedication has touched countless lives, leaving a lasting legacy of faith and compassion. The service took place at 7pm on Thursday. 

