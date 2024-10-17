Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie, who has come under fire for an “extravagant and exorbitant” trip to the Paris Olympic Games earlier this year, will react to these accusations while reflecting on his achievements in his first 100 days in office.
He is briefing the media at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Sports minister Gayton McKenzie briefs media
Courtesy of SABC News
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie, who has come under fire for an “extravagant and exorbitant” trip to the Paris Olympic Games earlier this year, will react to these accusations while reflecting on his achievements in his first 100 days in office.
He is briefing the media at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos