BREAKING | Police recover three AK-47 rifles linked to Lusikisiki massacre, two more suspects arrested
Image: SUPPLIED
Police have recovered three AK-47 automatic rifles and a 243 Steyr Mannlicher rifle believed to have been used in the recent Lusikisiki massacre which claimed the lives of 18 people.
Two more suspects have been arrested in Flagstaff after they were allegedly found in possession of the rifles.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the high-calibre firearms were recovered on Thursday night.
Intelligence and “meticulous” detective work led police to recover the firearms.
“Preliminary investigations indicate that the firearms were moved to another location after the killing of the Lusikisiki 18,” Mathe said on Friday.
The firearms have been taken for ballistics testing “to determine and confirm that they were indeed used in the commission of the crime and to also determine which other crime scenes can be linked to them”.
Mastermind of Lusikisiki massacre could be operating from behind bars — Mchunu
